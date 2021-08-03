$1 million! This SC basketball trainer will play for top prize on ESPN tonight

The Basketball Tournament finals are 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. RockHill

A York County hooper will soon play for a share of $1 million.

Terrell Smith, a basketball trainer in Fort Mill and a former wing for local semi-pro team PrimeTime Players, is playing in The Basketball Tournament’s championship game at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The contest will air on ESPN, and the winning team will split a $1 million prize.

The Fort Mill resident is a 6-foot-4 small forward and plays for Team 23, which will face off against Boeheim’s Army (which, yes, features a handful of former Syracuse basketball stars) in UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Smith has averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in his team’s five wins in this year’s tournament, which started July 26.

The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, is advertised as a “reimagined” version of professional basketball — a fully open, single-elimination, winner-take-all annual tournament that began in 2014. It has garnered a lot of publicity since its inception, in part because of a rule the tournament adopted called the “Elam Ending” that makes it so every contest ends on a game-winner.

Smith got involved in the league in 2016 and played the previous four years with PrimeTime Players, per his bio on the TBT website.

According to Smith’s training website — Smith Elite Training — the small forward grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Lexington’s White Knoll High School in 2003. After that, he moved on to Spartanburg Methodist Junior College and then to Limestone College in Gaffney, where he played basketball until he graduated in 2007. He then spent a year in the Reading Rockets Professional League in England before playing for the PrimeTime Players in Rock Hill and, now, the Rowan County Bulls.

He’s on Team 23, a squad based in West Virginia, for this year’s TBT.

When he’s not playing basketball himself, he’s the lead instructor at Smith Elite Training — an organization that runs boys and girls AAU teams as well as operates group/individual training camps for aspiring hoopers in York County and surrounding areas. He runs his camps out of the Baxter Close Upper Palmetto YMCA in Fort Mill, per his website.

Ready to ball summer 2020 @thetournament free agent pic.twitter.com/oN3vIGfkr0 — Smith Elite Training (@training_smith) May 27, 2020

Other players repping York County made waves in this year’s TBT. The PrimeTime Players, Smith’s former team, also participated in the tournament, and Players’ guard Chris Moore competed in the TBT 3-point contest.

Watch The Basketball Tournament Final

Who? Team 23 vs. Boeheims Army

When? Tuesday at 9 p.m.

How to watch? ESPN