Jadeveon Clowney, South Pointe alum, fires agent weeks before start of NFL regular season

Jadaveon Clowney The Associated Press

Weeks before the start of the NFL regular season, Houston Texans defensive end and South Pointe High School alum Jadeveon Clowney fired his agent, as first reported by The NFL Network on Tuesday.

Clowney, who graduated from South Pointe in 2011 and left the University of South Carolina in 2014 for the NFL, reportedly fired his agent because he is “unhappy with the state of talks about his future,” per NBC Sports’s Darin Gantt. The move has reopened speculation about his future with the Texans.

The high school football legend from Rock Hill has yet to sign his one-year, multi-million dollar franchise tender. Until he does that, teams can continue to recruit him for the upcoming NFL season. Sports Illustrated, in fact, reported on Tuesday that Clowney met with some of the Miami Dolphins staff.

Clowney notched 47 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 2018. In his pro career, the former first overall pick has been selected for the Pro Bowl three times, and he’s spent all five of his years in the NFL in Houston.