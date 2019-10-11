Football
Here’s what one of the best DBs in NFL history said about Stephon Gilmore
After the New England Patriots secured their sixth consecutive win on Thursday night over the New York Giants, 35-14, Darrelle Revis took to Twitter.
Revis, a seven-time Pro-Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection at defensive back, praised his longtime peer and Patriots corner back Stephon Gilmore.
“Stephen Gilmore by far is the best corner in the game right now,” tweeted Revis, who retired in 2018.
Gilmore, a Rock Hill native and South Pointe High School alum, had a game to remember on Thursday night: He allowed just one reception on six targets, finishing with an 83 percent Ball Hawk rate. He also added an interception in the third quarter — his second of the year.
After Revis’ tweet, others poured in. Some were from entities like the official National Football League account (@NFL) and an account that tracks advanced football statistics (@NextGenStats).
Some were from football players native to Rock Hill, like Tori Gurley and Benjamin Watson — and some were even from national media personalities, like Donté Stallworth.
“Stephon Gilmore is one of the most technically sound corners I’ve ever watched in the NFL,” Stallworth tweeted. “And I’ve been watching since I was 8 years old (1988).”
Gilmore, who’s Twitter handle is @BumpNrunGilm0re, showed his appreciation for the love with a tweet of his own.
