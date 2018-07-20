One big question hangs over Carolina Panthers offensive line as training camp nears

Responsibility for one of the biggest tasks for the Carolina Panthers in training camp next week will fall on some of the team’s biggest players.

The competition for the vacant left guard position is one of the most crucial facing the team.

After All-Pro talent Andrew Norwell signed with the Jaguars in free agency this spring, coach Ron Rivera made it clear that the handful of players vying to be Norwell’s replacement are going to have to duke it out in camp to earn the nod.

Contenders include second-year guard/tackle Taylor Moton, former backup guard/tackle Amini Silatolu, backup center/guard Tyler Larsen and former Minnesota guard/tackle Jeremiah Sirles.

Also entering the thunder dome are three promising rookie linemen: Brendan Mahon, Taylor Hearn and Kyle Bosch were undrafted free agent signees who are hoping to show their potential.

Elsewhere along the line, Carolina returns a healthy veteran center in Ryan Kalil (who has said 2018 will be his final season), All-Pro right guard Trai Turner, right tackle Daryl Williams (who is in a contract year) and left tackle Matt Kalil.

Breakout candidate

Moton has the size and the smarts to be a really solid offensive lineman. And the Panthers have a decision to make: Try him at guard, or keep stashing him as an extra tackle who can possibly take over for Williams next fall, if the latter enters free agency.

Either way, this summer and fall is the time when Moton can really prove his long-term value.

To be decided in camp

Rivera has been bullish about Silatolu’s potential to be the team’s new starting left guard and he certainly has the most experience in Carolina’s system compared to the other available contenders. However, despite his experience he’s been inconsistent, which is a factor that will keep this competition tight.

Underdog to watch

Sirles’ arrival in Charlotte didn’t have much fanfare, but his experience is notable and will be a valuable tool for the Panthers. He started 14 games at left guard for the Vikings over the past two seasons, and can also play tackle.

Also keep an eye on...

Larsen has been consistent for the Panthers as a backup center for two seasons as Ryan Kalil battled a nasty neck and shoulder injury.

But he’s also a guard, and has been lauded as such by Rivera a few times in the spring. Expect him to at least get a shot at proving his chops in the battle for the starting left guard position.

