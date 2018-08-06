Hot, gnarly Carolina Panthers practice provides a candidate for play of training camp

Monday’s Carolina Panthers practice had a definite training-camp feel at Wofford College: Pads on and gnarly.
It got underway with some inspiration from quarterback Cam Newton before the day’s first drill — “Let’s go. Don’t be going through the motions. Everybody’s hot.” — and a prediction from a circling plane with a banner that said “Super Bowl starts here.”
Here are 15 other things to know:
▪ Back at practice after missing Sunday’s session: DE Daeshon Hall, LB Ben Jacobs, RB Christian McCaffrey, DT Kawann Short, TE Ian Thomas. Absent: OT Matt Kalil.
▪ Rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden wore shiny gold cleats.
▪ Former NFL coaches Mike Mularkey and Sam Wyche were visiting. Wyche lives in upstate SC.
▪ As team started inside run drills, Amini Silatolu was at left guard, Taylor Moton at right tackle and Blaine Clausell at left tackle.
▪ New offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty had a nice pass-block repetition against Hall, but DE Marquis Haynes beat him with speed on the next rep. To be fair, nobody has really had an answer for Haynes’ speed in pass rush drills.
▪ Tyler Larsen did a nice job against Vernon Butler in pass pro drills.
▪ Moton also had Horton locked but his hand slipped and Horton got loose.
▪ It was not a great day for the backup quarterbacks, who have combined for at least four interceptions.
▪ Candidate for play of camp: Shaq Thompson leaps to bat a Taylor Heinicke pass, catches it as he goes to ground for the interception.
▪ Newton was a bit restrained. The over-under on his “Yeeaaaaahhh!” screams is about 12 per practice — and slightly lower on Monday.
▪ DBs coach Jeff Imamura was furious with cornerback Corn Elder as wide receiver Austin Duke got by him and made a catch on a gorgeous deep ball from quarterback Garrett Gilbert. But then Damien Parms came flying in and punched out the ball. Goodness, what a play.
▪ Newton was in sync with tight end Greg Olsen again, including a pretty pass for about 25 yards. Wash, rinse, repeat.
▪ Bug Howard collided with a few defensive backs pretty hard and couldn’t hang on to the pass. Looked to be OK though.
▪ Several guys spent time under the tent today to cool off. DT Dontari Poe and Newton each took a turn.
▪ The Panthers only have four more sessions in Spartanburg — Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
