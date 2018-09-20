FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Patrick Mahomes has never lost an NFL game as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, beating the Broncos last season and the Chargers and Steelers to start this season. He’s also never started a game at Arrowhead Stadium. That moment comes Sunday, Sept.23, 2018 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
NFL Fantasy football Week 3 rankings: Expect another big game from Patrick Mahomes

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

September 20, 2018 05:01 PM

NFL fantasy football rankings by postion for Week 3:



Quarterbacks

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. San Francisco ...Set to make his 2018 home debut there is no reason not to have Mahomes atop the rankings this week -- Kansas City is scoring a league-high 40 points per week.

2 Tom Brady, New England at Detroit

3 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. Buffalo ...It should be easy street again for Cousins and the Vikings’ offense -- Buffalo is allowing 39 points per game, tied for worst in the NFL.

4 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh ...The Ryan Fitzpatrick train is in full motion and it doesn’t seem likely to slow down this week against Pittsburgh, which allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

5 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Atlanta

6 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

7 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. NY Giants

8 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Washington

9 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

10 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

11 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Kansas City ...This game has high shoot-out potential and the Chiefs the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

12 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers

13 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. New England

14 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Green Bay

15 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Dallas

16 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at LA Rams ...Rivers is on fire and he’s a tough sit, though there are many attractive quarterback options this week and the Rams allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

17 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis ...Wentz is expected to make his 2018 debut this week.

18 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Denver

19 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

21 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Carolina

22 Derek Carr, Oakland at Miami

23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Arizona

24 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Oakland

25 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Houston

26 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Seattle

27 Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

28 Case Keenum, Denver at Baltimore

29 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Cleveland

30 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Jacksonville ...Mariota (elbow) will need to be monitored.

31 Josh Allen, Buffalo at Minnesota 32 Sam Bradford, Arizona vs. Chicago

Running backs

1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers

2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Atlanta

3 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Cincinnati ...McCaffrey is points-per-reception gold. He has 100 career receptions in 18 games, the fastest player in NFL history to achieve 100 catches.

4 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Houston ...Barkley has a high floor coming off a 14-reception game and he’s topped 100 total yards in each of his first two NFL games.

5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Seattle

6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at LA Rams

7 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Arizona ...Howard should be in for a big game with Bears coach Matt Nagy saying he needs more carries and going against a defense that the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

8 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. San Francisco ...The Chiefs can’t only score through the air, can they? Look for Hunt to get his (and Kansas City’s) first rushing touchdown of the season.

9 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

10 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

11 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

12 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Oakland ...Drake has come out a little slow to start the season but this is a good week for a breakout game at home and against the 31st-ranked rush defense.

13 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Green Bay ...Thompson is a safe bet for a heavy workload, he’s now averaging 9.5 receptions per game.

14 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee ...Fournette (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

15 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Kansas City

16 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Chicago ...Even against the stout Chicago Bears’ defense it seems near impossible to sit David Johnson (though it wouldn’t be crazy at this point -- the Cardinals have just three points in two games and they average a league-worst 15 rushing attempts per game).

17 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis ...Clement has high sleeper appeal this week at home against the Colts with Carson Wentz set to return and Jay Ajayi (back) likely to miss this the game.

18 Rex Burkhead, New England at Detroit ...The Patriots are due their first rushing touchdown of the season and Burkhead is the back most likely to punch it in close, particularly against a Lions’ defense allowing 39 points per week.

19 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. NY Giants

20 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Miami

21 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Carolina ...Bernard looks to get the Week 3 start with Joe Mixon (knee) out.

22 James White, New England at Detroit

23 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. New England

24 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Washington

25 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Green Bay

26 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Denver

27 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at LA Rams

28 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. New England

29 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

30 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

31 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Baltimore ...Lindsay gets a tough draw on the road but he’s still worth a flex start. Lindsay has totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games, the first and only undrafted player in NFL history to be able to make that claim.

32 Sony Michel, New England at Detroit ...Michel saw his first action last week and should see even more work this week -- he presents an opportunity to bust a long score on any play especially against a Detroit defense allowing a league-high 179.5 rushing yards per game.

33 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Dallas

34 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Cleveland

35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Denver

36 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

37 Royce Freeman, Denver at Baltimore

38 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Cleveland

39 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. Dallas

40 Corey Grant, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

41 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Jacksonville

42 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Minnesota ...McCoy (ribs) will need to be monitored.

43 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Arizona ...Cohen (ankle) will need to be monitored.

44 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Oakland

45 Alfred Morris, San Francisco at Kansas City

46 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

47 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

48 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. New England ...Blount certainly should be motivated to score against his former team the Patriots, though he doesn’t have much upside ultimately.

49 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

50 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

Wide receivers

1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Atlanta ...This pace can’t continue (Thomas is on pace for 224 receptions after two games), but another very strong game seems highly likely.

2 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. NY Giants

5 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

6 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay ...Smith-Schuster won’t keep this pace going but expect another big game (he’s on pace for 1,920 receiving yards).

7 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

8 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Carolina

9 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

10 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Houston

11 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Washington ...Adams has touchdowns in four straights games dating back to last season.

12 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

13 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis

14 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers ...Cooks looks safe to haul in a few long ones after averaging 129 yards in his first two games as a Ram while the Chargers allow 15.2 yards per completion (second-highest).

15 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

16 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at LA Rams

17 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers

18 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. New England

19 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. New England

20 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Miami

21 Chris Hogan, New England at Detroit

22 Will Fuller, Houston vs. NY Giants ...In five career games with Deshaun Watson, Fuller averages 78.4 yards and 1.6 touchdowns per game.

23 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. NY Jets ...Landry (knee) will need to be monitored.

24 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

25 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Denver ...The Denver defense posing its challenges, but don’t bench John Brown who has scored in both games as a Raven and playing in an offense that is averaging 35 points per game (3rd-most).

26 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

27 Allen Robinson, Chicago at Arizona

28 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers

29 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Washington

30 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Chicago ...Fitzgerald (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

31 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. New England 32 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Cleveland

33 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Oakland

34 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Dallas

35 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Baltimore

36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

37 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Washington

38 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee ...Cole comes off an impressive 100-yard game and gets a Tennessee defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

39 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

40 Brandon Marshall, Seattle vs. Dallas

41 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Baltimore

42 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Denver

43 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Kansas City ...Goodwin (quad) will need to be monitored.

44 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Kansas City

45 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Houston

46 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Cleveland

47 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at LA Rams

48 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

49 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

50 Ted Ginn, New Orleans at Atlanta

51 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Green Bay

52 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Oakland

53 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

54 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Detroit

55 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Carolina

56 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Jacksonville

57 Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Green Bay

58 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

59 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Seattle

60 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Oakland

61 Jordy Nelson, Oakland at Miami ...Hard to get too excited about Jordy Nelson, who has not picked up the pace as a Raider -- Nelson has 35 yards or less receiving now in 11 straight games (dating back to last season).

62 Tavon Austin, Dallas at Seattle ...Austin had the big touchdown play last week but still any Cowboys’ receiver is hard to trust -- Dallas averages just 149 passing yards per game (3rd-fewest).

63 Josh Gordon, New England at Detroit ...He probably will need time to get up to speed, but Gordon will now enter Week 3 as a New England Patriot after the Browns dealt Gordon after reportedly being late for multiple team meetings.

64 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. Denver

65 James Washington, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

66 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. NY Giants

67 Anthony Miller, Chicago at Arizona

68 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Chicago

69 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at LA Rams

70 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

71 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

72 Dante Pettis, San Francisco at Kansas City

73 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

74 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

75 Jaron Brown, Seattle vs. Dallas



Tight ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Detroit

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

3 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis

4 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Washington

5 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

6 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Houston

7 Jared Cook, Oakland at Miami

8 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Green Bay

9 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

10 Trey Burton, Chicago at Arizona

11 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

12 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

13 George Kittle, San Francisco at Kansas City

14 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

15 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

16 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

17 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Atlanta

18 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

19 Will Dissly, Seattle vs. Dallas

20 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Carolina

21 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

22 Ian Thomas, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

23 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis

24 Jake Butt, Denver at Baltimore

25 Mark Andrews, Baltimore vs. Denver

26 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at LA Rams

27 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Green Bay

28 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Minnesota

29 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Jacksonville



Kickers

1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Detroit

2 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

3 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

4 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Denver

5 Dan Bailey, Minnesota vs. Buffalo ...Dan Bailey will take over the Vikings’ kicker duties after the team released Daniel Carlson.

6 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis

7 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

8 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Kansas City

9 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Atlanta

10 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

11 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

12 Cody Parkey, Chicago at Arizona

13 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Washington

14 Sam Ficken, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers ...Sam Ficken will take over with Greg Zuerlein (groin) out.

15 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

16 Brandon McManus, Denver at Baltimore

17 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Oakland

18 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. New England

19 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. Dallas

20 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Green Bay

21 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Houston

22 Mike Nugent, Oakland at Miami

23 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

24 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. NY Giants

25 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Cleveland

26 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers at LA Rams

27 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Carolina

28 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Jacksonville

29 Brett Maher, Dallas at Seattle

30 Greg Joseph, Cleveland vs. NY Jets ...Joseph replaces Zane Gonzalez after his release.

31 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Minnesota

32 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Chicago

Defenses

1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

2 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Buffalo

3 Chicago DT, Chicago at Arizona

4 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis

5 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Denver

6 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

7 New England DT, New England at Detroit

8 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Cincinnati

9 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers

10 Dallas DT, Dallas at Seattle

11. N.Y. Jets DT, NY Jets at Cleveland

12 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Washington

13 Houston DT, Houston vs. NY Giants

14 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Dallas

15 Denver DT, Denver at Baltimore

16 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Carolina

17 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

18 N.Y. Giants DT, NY Giants at Houston

19 Miami DT, Miami vs. Oakland

20 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Jacksonville

21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at LA Rams

23 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

24 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Chicago

25 Oakland DT, Oakland at Miami

26 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. New England

27 Washington DT, Washington vs. Green Bay

28 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Philadelphia

29 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Atlanta

30 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. New Orleans

31 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Minnesota

32 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Kansas City

Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW

