NFL Fantasy football Week 3 rankings: Expect another big game from Patrick Mahomes

NFL fantasy football rankings by postion for Week 3:
Quarterbacks
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. San Francisco ...Set to make his 2018 home debut there is no reason not to have Mahomes atop the rankings this week -- Kansas City is scoring a league-high 40 points per week.
2 Tom Brady, New England at Detroit
3 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. Buffalo ...It should be easy street again for Cousins and the Vikings’ offense -- Buffalo is allowing 39 points per game, tied for worst in the NFL.
4 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh ...The Ryan Fitzpatrick train is in full motion and it doesn’t seem likely to slow down this week against Pittsburgh, which allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
5 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Atlanta
6 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
7 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. NY Giants
8 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Washington
9 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
10 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
11 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Kansas City ...This game has high shoot-out potential and the Chiefs the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
12 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers
13 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. New England
14 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Green Bay
15 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Dallas
16 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at LA Rams ...Rivers is on fire and he’s a tough sit, though there are many attractive quarterback options this week and the Rams allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
17 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis ...Wentz is expected to make his 2018 debut this week.
18 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Denver
19 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
21 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Carolina
22 Derek Carr, Oakland at Miami
23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Arizona
24 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Oakland
25 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Houston
26 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Seattle
27 Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
28 Case Keenum, Denver at Baltimore
29 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Cleveland
30 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Jacksonville ...Mariota (elbow) will need to be monitored.
31 Josh Allen, Buffalo at Minnesota 32 Sam Bradford, Arizona vs. Chicago
Running backs
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers
2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Atlanta
3 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Cincinnati ...McCaffrey is points-per-reception gold. He has 100 career receptions in 18 games, the fastest player in NFL history to achieve 100 catches.
4 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Houston ...Barkley has a high floor coming off a 14-reception game and he’s topped 100 total yards in each of his first two NFL games.
5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Seattle
6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at LA Rams
7 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Arizona ...Howard should be in for a big game with Bears coach Matt Nagy saying he needs more carries and going against a defense that the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
8 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. San Francisco ...The Chiefs can’t only score through the air, can they? Look for Hunt to get his (and Kansas City’s) first rushing touchdown of the season.
9 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
10 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
11 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
12 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Oakland ...Drake has come out a little slow to start the season but this is a good week for a breakout game at home and against the 31st-ranked rush defense.
13 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Green Bay ...Thompson is a safe bet for a heavy workload, he’s now averaging 9.5 receptions per game.
14 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee ...Fournette (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
15 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Kansas City
16 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Chicago ...Even against the stout Chicago Bears’ defense it seems near impossible to sit David Johnson (though it wouldn’t be crazy at this point -- the Cardinals have just three points in two games and they average a league-worst 15 rushing attempts per game).
17 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis ...Clement has high sleeper appeal this week at home against the Colts with Carson Wentz set to return and Jay Ajayi (back) likely to miss this the game.
18 Rex Burkhead, New England at Detroit ...The Patriots are due their first rushing touchdown of the season and Burkhead is the back most likely to punch it in close, particularly against a Lions’ defense allowing 39 points per week.
19 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. NY Giants
20 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Miami
21 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Carolina ...Bernard looks to get the Week 3 start with Joe Mixon (knee) out.
22 James White, New England at Detroit
23 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. New England
24 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Washington
25 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Green Bay
26 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Denver
27 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at LA Rams
28 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. New England
29 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
30 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
31 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Baltimore ...Lindsay gets a tough draw on the road but he’s still worth a flex start. Lindsay has totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games, the first and only undrafted player in NFL history to be able to make that claim.
32 Sony Michel, New England at Detroit ...Michel saw his first action last week and should see even more work this week -- he presents an opportunity to bust a long score on any play especially against a Detroit defense allowing a league-high 179.5 rushing yards per game.
33 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Dallas
34 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Cleveland
35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Denver
36 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
37 Royce Freeman, Denver at Baltimore
38 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Cleveland
39 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. Dallas
40 Corey Grant, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
41 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Jacksonville
42 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Minnesota ...McCoy (ribs) will need to be monitored.
43 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Arizona ...Cohen (ankle) will need to be monitored.
44 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Oakland
45 Alfred Morris, San Francisco at Kansas City
46 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
47 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
48 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. New England ...Blount certainly should be motivated to score against his former team the Patriots, though he doesn’t have much upside ultimately.
49 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
50 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
Wide receivers
1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Atlanta ...This pace can’t continue (Thomas is on pace for 224 receptions after two games), but another very strong game seems highly likely.
2 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. NY Giants
5 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
6 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay ...Smith-Schuster won’t keep this pace going but expect another big game (he’s on pace for 1,920 receiving yards).
7 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
8 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Carolina
9 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
10 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Houston
11 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Washington ...Adams has touchdowns in four straights games dating back to last season.
12 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
13 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis
14 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers ...Cooks looks safe to haul in a few long ones after averaging 129 yards in his first two games as a Ram while the Chargers allow 15.2 yards per completion (second-highest).
15 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
16 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at LA Rams
17 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers
18 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. New England
19 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. New England
20 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Miami
21 Chris Hogan, New England at Detroit
22 Will Fuller, Houston vs. NY Giants ...In five career games with Deshaun Watson, Fuller averages 78.4 yards and 1.6 touchdowns per game.
23 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. NY Jets ...Landry (knee) will need to be monitored.
24 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
25 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Denver ...The Denver defense posing its challenges, but don’t bench John Brown who has scored in both games as a Raven and playing in an offense that is averaging 35 points per game (3rd-most).
26 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
27 Allen Robinson, Chicago at Arizona
28 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers
29 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Washington
30 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Chicago ...Fitzgerald (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
31 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. New England 32 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Cleveland
33 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Oakland
34 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Dallas
35 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Baltimore
36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
37 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Washington
38 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee ...Cole comes off an impressive 100-yard game and gets a Tennessee defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
39 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
40 Brandon Marshall, Seattle vs. Dallas
41 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Baltimore
42 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Denver
43 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Kansas City ...Goodwin (quad) will need to be monitored.
44 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Kansas City
45 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Houston
46 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Cleveland
47 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at LA Rams
48 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
49 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
50 Ted Ginn, New Orleans at Atlanta
51 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Green Bay
52 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Oakland
53 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
54 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Detroit
55 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Carolina
56 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Jacksonville
57 Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Green Bay
58 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
59 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Seattle
60 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Oakland
61 Jordy Nelson, Oakland at Miami ...Hard to get too excited about Jordy Nelson, who has not picked up the pace as a Raider -- Nelson has 35 yards or less receiving now in 11 straight games (dating back to last season).
62 Tavon Austin, Dallas at Seattle ...Austin had the big touchdown play last week but still any Cowboys’ receiver is hard to trust -- Dallas averages just 149 passing yards per game (3rd-fewest).
63 Josh Gordon, New England at Detroit ...He probably will need time to get up to speed, but Gordon will now enter Week 3 as a New England Patriot after the Browns dealt Gordon after reportedly being late for multiple team meetings.
64 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. Denver
65 James Washington, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
66 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. NY Giants
67 Anthony Miller, Chicago at Arizona
68 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Chicago
69 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at LA Rams
70 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
71 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
72 Dante Pettis, San Francisco at Kansas City
73 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
74 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
75 Jaron Brown, Seattle vs. Dallas
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Detroit
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
3 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis
4 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Washington
5 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
6 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Houston
7 Jared Cook, Oakland at Miami
8 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Green Bay
9 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
10 Trey Burton, Chicago at Arizona
11 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
12 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
13 George Kittle, San Francisco at Kansas City
14 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
15 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
16 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
17 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Atlanta
18 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
19 Will Dissly, Seattle vs. Dallas
20 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Carolina
21 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
22 Ian Thomas, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
23 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis
24 Jake Butt, Denver at Baltimore
25 Mark Andrews, Baltimore vs. Denver
26 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at LA Rams
27 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Green Bay
28 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Minnesota
29 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Jacksonville
Kickers
1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Detroit
2 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
3 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
4 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Denver
5 Dan Bailey, Minnesota vs. Buffalo ...Dan Bailey will take over the Vikings’ kicker duties after the team released Daniel Carlson.
6 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis
7 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
8 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Kansas City
9 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Atlanta
10 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
11 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
12 Cody Parkey, Chicago at Arizona
13 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Washington
14 Sam Ficken, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers ...Sam Ficken will take over with Greg Zuerlein (groin) out.
15 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
16 Brandon McManus, Denver at Baltimore
17 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Oakland
18 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. New England
19 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. Dallas
20 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Green Bay
21 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Houston
22 Mike Nugent, Oakland at Miami
23 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
24 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. NY Giants
25 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Cleveland
26 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers at LA Rams
27 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Carolina
28 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Jacksonville
29 Brett Maher, Dallas at Seattle
30 Greg Joseph, Cleveland vs. NY Jets ...Joseph replaces Zane Gonzalez after his release.
31 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Minnesota
32 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Chicago
Defenses
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
2 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Buffalo
3 Chicago DT, Chicago at Arizona
4 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis
5 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Denver
6 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
7 New England DT, New England at Detroit
8 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Cincinnati
9 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. LA Chargers
10 Dallas DT, Dallas at Seattle
11. N.Y. Jets DT, NY Jets at Cleveland
12 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Washington
13 Houston DT, Houston vs. NY Giants
14 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Dallas
15 Denver DT, Denver at Baltimore
16 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Carolina
17 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
18 N.Y. Giants DT, NY Giants at Houston
19 Miami DT, Miami vs. Oakland
20 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Jacksonville
21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at LA Rams
23 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
24 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Chicago
25 Oakland DT, Oakland at Miami
26 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. New England
27 Washington DT, Washington vs. Green Bay
28 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
29 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Atlanta
30 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
31 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Minnesota
32 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Kansas City
