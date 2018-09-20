NFL Fantasy football Week 3 rankings: Expect another big game from Patrick Mahomes

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Patrick Mahomes has never lost an NFL game as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, beating the Broncos last season and the Chargers and Steelers to start this season. He’s also never started a game at Arrowhead Stadium. That moment comes Sunday, Sept.23, 2018 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) John Bazemore AP