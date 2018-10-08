‘Hero’: NFL kicker’s 63-yard field goal in last second gets ‘Titanic’ theme treatment

If you think you’ve heard everything already about Carolina Panthers Graham Gano’s game-winning kick, try hearing the play called in Spanish... or set to the theme from “Titanic.”
Th at’s just a sampling of the reaction that spread across social media after the surprising last-second 33-31 win Sunday against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium.
Gano, who has missed more than a few critically needed kicks in seasons past, instantly became a “hero,” to some fans, with FOX Sports summing up Gano as having “ICE. IN. HIS. VEINS.”
Some fans took to calling him “Golden Toe” and “Lord of the Leg” not long after, while Travis Hancock bragged that Gano nailed the field goal from the neighboring town of Huntersville -- about 15 miles from the stadium.
“It’s like I lost my baseball, but Gano returned it...and it actually was a bag of cash. And a puppy. And world peace,” tweeted Jeremy Igo of CarolinaHuddle.com.
The show “Sports Night” did a quick survey that showed 40 percent of fans interviewed did not believe Gano would make the kick and another 30 percent said they were “too busy praying.”
Here are some of the best reactions to the game-winning point:
