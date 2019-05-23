One of Cam Newton’s uptown condos is for sale for $3.2M

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is apparently selling one of his uptown condos for $3.2 million. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Want to live like Cam Newton? If you have $3.2 million to spare, you can do precisely that. That’s the cost of the Uptown condo the Carolina Panthers quarterback has listed for sale.





The Trust building, at 139 S. Tryon St. above Chima Brazilian Steakhouse, is home to the most valuable condos in Charlotte.





Agape Property Management Group LLC, registered to a Newton family member, is the owner of units 4B and 5B. Unit 5B is listed with Savvy + Co. for $3.2 million. You may even get Newton as a neighbor — if he doesn’t decide to sell 4B next.





The condo is 3,267 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The listing describes high-end finishes throughout, a luxury master bath and a gourmet kitchen. The condo also has a private, covered outdoor terrace.





If you have bigger tastes, you could always move into the space next door, currently for sale at $4.5 million — which would make it Charlotte’s most expensive condo, after a recent multimillion dollar renovation by Artistic Contractors.





All of the units in the building make the city’s Top 20 list, including the top three. The place Newton is selling is currently listed as the 20th most valuable condominium in Mecklenburg County, based on the most recent tax assessment. The Trust building was built in 1967 and originally served as the Federal Savings and Loan building.

Newton’s contract with the Panthers expires after the 2020 season. He has gone through a two-year recovery from a partial tear in his rotator cuff. Newton has candidly discussed his personal growth journey on his vlog, according to a recent article by The Charlotte Observer. This begs the question: Is Charlotte’s favorite quarterback simply downsizing, or is he making bigger plans?

Panthers representatives were not immediately available for comment.

