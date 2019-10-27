Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey doesn’t know what a pig pickin’ is

In a humorous Pepsi commercial, Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is awarded a True Carolinian certificate after fans test his knowledge of the Carolinas.

He receives the honor despite getting some of the questions wrong.

“Hi, I’m Christian McCaffrey, and I think I have what it takes to be a true Carolinian,” the running back and California native explains before reading aloud the questions that appear on his phone.

He answers the first two correctly.

“How many inches of snow does it take to shut down the Carolinas?” a fan asks.

“A half-inch. Max,” he replies, followed by the sound of bell indicating he is correct.

He also knows the name of the city nicknamed “Chucktown.”

“Also called Chaz,” McCaffrey says in the 1-minute, 26-second ad posted on YouTube. “It’s Charleston, South Carolina.”

He stumbles when asked if he knows the definition of a pig pickin’.

“No,” he replies.

He also incorrectly finishes the phrase “happier than a pig in ...” when he replies, “a blanket.”

“No? I’m happy when I eat pigs in a blanket,” he says and laughs.

Two more he gets right.

He knows that Pepsi was born in New Bern.

And he answers correctly when a fan asks, “Biscuits: Perfect for breakfast or dinner?”

“Breakfast,” McCaffrey replies, “but I’m not opposed to having them for dinner.”