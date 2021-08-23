Cuts, injuries and other observations from Carolina Panthers practice on Monday

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey watches a play during the joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Spartanburg, S.C., on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers reduced their roster to 82 players Monday after cutting three players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Panthers waived wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, offensive guard Marquel Harrell and defensive tackle Walter Palmore.

The news of their departures comes just a week after their arrival. The Panthers signed Harrell and Palmer last week. They signed Hogan earlier in camp after a tryout. The Panthers practiced Monday for the first time since their preseason game on Saturday, and all three players participated before being cut.

The Panthers must cut at least two more players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to get the roster down to 80.

“We have to make five decisions tomorrow and I don’t take those lightly,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said about an hour before the cuts were announced. “When you’re talking about a player’s career I think about it a lot and Scott (Fitterer) thinks about it a lot.”

Here are some other observations from Monday’s practice:

Light load for Christian McCaffrey

While most of the starters are expected to play about a half Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Christian McCaffrey won’t be among them. Rhule said that he expects the All-Pro running back to be “very, very limited” during the game, meaning he is likely not playing at all.

“He’s going to take a lot of hits during the season, more than anyone else out there on the field,” Rhule said. “We’ll save those hits for the season.”

McCaffrey, who has participated in every practice since the team began OTAs, is back healthy after missing 13 games during the 2020 season. He took some hits during the joint practices, especially against the Indianapolis Colts, but not many. The running back had participated in every preseason of his career prior to this season.

“I think just make people miss and try not to be tackled, that’s probably the best way to limit hits,” McCaffrey said when asked if it helps running backs to limit hits. “It’s a part of football, I think it’s the best position on the field.

“… You always got to stay physically prepared, mentally prepared, emotionally prepared. If check those boxes every day and kind of fall in love with your routine throughout the week, just make it consistent, some of that stuff. You just be proactive with it.”

Fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard will likely see the field with the first-team offense. He has been the backup running back with both Rodney Smith and Reggie Bonnafon still recovering from injuries.

▪ Rhule said he hopes the starters will play for one half against the Steelers on Friday, but it depends on how the week goes.

If injuries pop up, those plans could change. He said he’d know more closer to Friday. Last week, the Panthers’ starters on offense played one series, and some defensive starters played up to three.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter. Adrian Kraus AP

Carter ready at middle linebacker

Denzel Perryman’s injury this offseason has allowed Jermaine Carter to take the majority of the first team reps in practice, and he’s taking advantage of it.

He’s made some plays in camp, and in joint practices, and has taken a more vocal role on the defense.

Carter said he believes he has earned the starting job, but he’s still working to improve.

“I’m coming out here everyday like I’m still a 2,” Carter said. “Like I still have that chip on my shoulder and that’s how I’m going to carry myself.”

Carter started the final seven games of the 2020 season when then-starting middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead struggled. Carter had 46 tackles and two tackles for loss in 2020.

Carter, who was 217 pounds in 2020, is now up to 230 pounds. One of the things Carter said he’s worked on in camp is pass defense and playing in coverage.

“I’m trying to use that to take me to the next level and make me a better player,” he said.

Missing practice

Linebacker Haason Reddick, safety Kenny Robinson and tight end Tommy Tremble were all missing from Monday’s practice.

Rhule said Robinson suffered a knee injury during the preseason game against the Ravens. Teammate Julian Stanford fell into Robinson’s knee, causing the injury.

Rhule said Tremble was missing due to a “personal issue,” but expected him to return for Tuesday’s practice.

And Rhule said Reddick was a little sore after Saturday’s game, so they had him work in the pool to be ready for Tuesday’s padded practice.

Carolina Panthers Will Grier passes at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Position battles down to the wire

There are a couple of position battles that will be taken down to the wire with just over a week to go until the roster has to be reduced from 80 to 53.

Backup quarterback — a battle between P.J. Walker and Will Grier — is one of the most prominent, with each putting together solid performances in one of the preseason games. The team has not committed to keeping three quarterbacks on the roster.

Both will have an opportunity in the final preseason game, although it will be limited due to the time given to quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I thought P.J. was really good in the first game, I thought Will came in, was good this game,” Rhule said. “Good news is that both are healthy, we’ll go through this week and just kind of try to make some decisions the best that we can. Trying to get these guys every day I can to get as many reps as possible.”

One of the other battles of intrigue is between the longest tenured Panther, J.J. Jansen, and sixth-round pick Thomas Fletcher at long snapper.

Jansen has the upper hand and is the likely winner, but Rhule said they will be watching both Friday.

“J.J., obviously, has been doing it for a long time. I think he’s had a renewed sense of everything this year,” Rhule said. “And Fletch obviously has a lot of talent, just getting used to having to block at this level is a learning curve. This last game will probably be important in that decision-making process.”

Other observations

▪ Myles Hartsfield is back from injury and remains the starting nickel with A.J. Bouye still out due to a soft tissue injury.

▪ Perryman practiced during team periods Monday, but did not play at all with the first-team defense. He missed almost all of the training camp portion in pads due to his injury.

▪ Darnold went 2-for-4 during one red zone 7-on-7 period, although he likely would have been sacked on a completed pass to Terrace Marshall.

▪ DJ Moore tipped a pass in the air intended for him from Darnold and then caught his own reflected ball. Nice catch.

▪ The team will be back in full pads for Tuesday’s practice.