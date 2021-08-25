Panthers trade linebacker Denzel Perryman weeks before first game

Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman plays catch with fans along the sideline of Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have traded linebacker Denzel Perryman, who they acquired this offseason, to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Panthers also traded their 2022 seventh round pick, and got the Raiders’ 2022 sixth round pick in return.

Perryman had been dealing with a hip flexor injury for much of training camp and hadn’t practiced much. He also had a foot injury. Perryman’s lack of availability was a source frustration for the team.

Perryman has dealt with injuries for much of his six-year career, and hasn’t played a full season.

The Panthers signed Perryman in March.

