WWE wrestler apparently seriously injured during RAW TV show Monday night

Popular WWE wrestler Liv Morgan appeared seriously injured during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” Monday.
Morgan, 24, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was wrestling Brie Bella and was on her knees while Bella, 34, administered a series of kicks during a tag-team match. In pro wrestling, these kicks are not supposed to make serious contact, but Bella, whose real name is Brianna Danielson, appeared to make serious contact with Morgan’s face twice.
Morgan crumbled to the ground face first. Morgan appeared to be unconscious for a moment, but Bella and Morgan initially continued with the match. Morgan was tagged out for a teammate, but returned and later took a bodyslam-type move before almost rolling out of the ring as the program went to a commercial.
Morgan received medical attention on the floor near the ring and announcers later told the audience that she was receiving treatment backstage. Pro Wrestling Insider reported that Morgan was checked for a concussion. WWE had not released any information. Morgan has not updated her social media account.
Tuesday morning, Bella took to social media.
This wasn’t the first spot that Bella had missed lately. She botched two attempted dives in a match earlier.
After the incident Monday, fans took a fair amount of shots at Bella, who they worry will cause further injury with her style.
