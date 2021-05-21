Dustin Johnson again? See who is in jeopardy of missing the PGA Championship cut

Since fulfilling a childhood dream and winning the Masters tournament in record fashion in November, Dustin Johnson has laid a couple eggs in major championships.

It appears Johnson will miss his second straight cut in majors, as he sits at 6-over par with two holes to play Friday in the second round of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Club’s Ocean Course. That’s two shots off the projected cut line following an eagle on his 16th hole Friday.

The world’s top-ranked player missed the cut in the Masters on its traditional dates in early April, shooting a 5-over 74-75--149.

The PGA will be just the Columbia native and Coastal Carolina University alum’s ninth missed cut in 47 majors, and his third in 12 PGA Championships. Johnson finished second in each of the last two PGAs at Bethpage Black behind winner Brooks Koepka in 2019 and TPC Harding Park behind winner Collin Morikawa last year.

After winning the PGA Tour Championship to capture the FedExCup title and earning his first green jacket with a record 20-under 268 score, Johnson has generally been a non-factor in PGA Tour events since the turn of the calendar.

His best finish in nine events is a tie for eighth and he has finished outside the top 25 four times, though he did win the Saudi Invitational on the European Tour in early February.

Johnson won’t be alone among stars of the game who won’t be playing the Ocean Course this weekend.

With the cut line to the low 70 players and ties sitting at 4 over, it’s not likely to get beyond 5 over by the end of the second round.

Among players who have finished or are about to finish 36 holes in the morning wave of tee times Friday, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, who has a win this year, and 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day have both finished at 5-over 149.

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, is at 5 over with three holes to play, and Charlotte, N.C., resident Webb Simpson is at 5 over with a hole remaining.

According to Data Golf, the probability of the cut being at 3 over is 1.5%, at 4 over is 37.7%, and at 5 over is 60% as of 1:30 p.m.