Suspect arrested in Catawba death

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 04, 2017 4:19 PM

CATAWBA

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found Friday after an apparent shooting, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of gunshots were called in to police after 4:30 p.m. Friday on Will Jones Circle in Catawba, southeast of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

A person was found deceased, Faris said. The name, age and gender of the person who died has not yet been released. No cause of death had been released by late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were told of a man running from near the scene where shots were reported, Faris said. At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s office deputies arrested Jerry Roderick Cousar, 41, in connection with the shooting, Faris said.

According to the sheriff’s office website, Cousar is being held on a murder charge and on another charge of trafficking cocaine.

The case remains under investigation.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

