Suspect identified in Rock Hill Thanksgiving Day SWAT shooting; charges pending

The man who threatened Rock Hill police officers, and ultimately was shot, during a SWAT standoff on Thanksgiving Day has been identified and charges are pending, police said.
Jacob Dean Patterson, 30, of 515 Hutchinson St., will be charged upon his release from the hospital with four counts of pointing and presenting a gun at four police officers on the scene, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for Rock Hill police.
Patterson remains at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Police had a mental health pickup order against Patterson, yet Patterson had barricaded himself in his home while armed, police said.
The officers who shot Patterson – after police said Patterson repeatedly refused to obey commands – were identified by Bollinger as Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe.
In 2009, Culbreath, a 13-year veteran of the department, was one of two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl after the girl pointed a gun at officers following a robbery. The gun was later found to be a BB gun. Culbreath and the other officer in the 2009 shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing by prosecutors who said the shooting was justified.
Rowe is a seven-year veteran of the department.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Thursday's shooting. Both officers remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the SLED investigation.
