Duke Energy has federal OK for Catawba River recreational improvements in York County

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day.