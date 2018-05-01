Woodard names new assistant coaches for Winthrop women's basketball

Winthrop women's head basketball coach Lynette Woodard announced on Tuesday three additions to her staff.
Lewis Shine will join the staff as associate head coach, Jackie Alexander as an assistant coach and Nellie Schafer as the team's director of basketball operations.
Shine comes to Winthrop most recently from Central State University, a Division II school in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), where he spent two seasons, including an 18-5 record during the 2017-2018 season as the acting head coach. She also was part of two-consecutive runner-up finishes in the SIAC Conference Tournament and the SIAC West Division Championship in 2016-17.
"In this rebuilding stage for us, Coach Shine brings knowledge and experiences that will help us bring a championship mentality and culture to Winthrop women's basketball," Woodard said. "He loves the game of basketball and is a student of the game and works tirelessly to help promote the success of our student-athletes and program. His commitment to excellence will help us in developing pride in our work through player development and improving skills. This in turn will help us foster the winning culture on and off the court that we are developing here at Winthrop University and within our women's basketball program."
After his own collegiate playing career at Miami (Ohio), Shine went on to play and coach professionally in the American Basketball Association (ABA) and has served as a basketball color commentator and analyst for FIBA, the International Basketball Federation.
Jackie Alexander joins the Winthrop staff from the Air Force Academy where she served most recently as video coordinator for the women's basketball program. Her responsibilities included marketing and recruiting. Alexander was an officer in the United States Army for three years where she managed personnel and coordinated training in her compnay prior to joining the Air Force staff. Alexander also previously served as an assistant basketball coach with high school and AAU programs in Clarksville, Tenn. She played collegiately for Army West Point and University of the Cumberlands, where she was a two-time NAIA Academic All-American and team captain.
Nellie Schafer will oversee all day-to-day activities of the program as the team's director of basketball operations. Schafer comes to the program from a path of storied basketball success, including her most recent stop at the University of Connecticut where she experienced two national championships as assistant video coordinator with the women's basketball program. Schafer also served as social media and marketing specialist for the Huskies' women's soccer program. Schafer served as head team manager for four years as a student at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Comments