York County residents gather to honor Det. Mike Doty, officers wounded in shooting

Hundreds gathered outside the American Legion building in Rock Hill Sunday to honor the memory and service of York County’s Det. Mike Doty through song, food and donations to the sheriff’s foundation.

Doty, 37, a York County Sheriff's Office detective, died Jan. 17 after he was shot a day earlier in what police said was an ambush by a domestic violence suspect. Doty had been a deputy since 2006. He started his career at the York Police Department.

Sgt. Kyle Cummings of the York Police Department and sheriff’s office Sgts. Randy Clinton and Buddy Brown were also wounded in the shootout. They were there Sunday.

The York County community has come together numerous times in the five months since Doty’s death to pay tribute to his family and his fellow officers. Sunday was no exception.

“Again the diverse community has come together to show our officers how supportive they are and that they are wounded with us,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re appreciative of all the support the community has given us.”

The event, called York County Strong, was sponsored by the Extended Biker Family Sisters. Proceeds support the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County and officers Cummings, Clinton and Brown, said Bunny Hyatt, a member of the biker group.

“I think what happened on Jan. 16 really hit our community strong,” she said. “A lot of folks came out to try to do things to pull together and show the law enforcement in this area the support they do have.”

Hyatt’s son also works with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the event, local country streets were filled with 120 bikes as riders took a benefit ride to support the Sheriff's Foundation, Hyatt said. The group of bikers, which included Sgt. Cummings, stopped at the cemetery where Doty is buried for a moment of silence.

The ride ended at the American Legion building, where Finley Road Elementary students sang “God Bless America” and community members spoke in honor of the officers.

Lisa Moseley, a Clover resident whose husband works at the York County Sheriff’s Office with Doty’s twin brother Chris Doty, said she came out Sunday to support the work the officers do in the community.

“Each chance we can get to support the Doty’s and the officers who were shot in January is important to us,” Moseley said. “Chris is like family to us and Mike was as well. We want to remember Mike and everything he stood for when he was here and serving the community.”