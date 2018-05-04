Lancaster deputies served two search warrants this week. They found drugs, kids, ammo

Lancaster County deputies arrested five people during Thursday and Friday morning drug raids on two Lancaster homes.

Five children were at one of the houses during the Friday morning raid, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Marqwevius Devonte Seegars, 26, and Tangie Phatrice Craig, 30, were arrested at their 254 South Ave. home in Lancaster early Friday morning, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force agents and a SWAT unit found Seegars and Craig, along with five children, at the home. The children were released to a relative to be taken to school, the sheriff's office said.

Drug Task Force agents searched the home and a car and found about 2.3 grams of what they suspect is crack cocaine, 1.6 grams of suspected cocaine, three Oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, 5 acetaminophen codeine tablets and a mix of 104 pills, the sheriff's office said.

The mix of pills are believed to be Buspirone, Citalopram, Tizandine and Gabapentin. Police also found .22-caliber rounds, 9mm ammunition and two fake $100 bills.

Deputies also arrested Christopher Michael Rollings, 36, his wife Natasha Jean Rollings, 33, and Williams James Gainey Jr., 55, at their home at 2120 Barnett St. in Lancaster Thursday morning.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force agents and a SWAT unit found 4 grams of suspected meth, 46 grams of marijuana, 4 pills of Tramadol, 23 pills of Trazadone and drug paraphernalia in one bedroom and 17 grams of marijuana in another bedroom, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Rollings were both charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Tramadol and possession of Trazadone without a prescription. Christopher also was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff's office statement said.





Gainey was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Christopher Rollings' bond was set at $17,500, and Natasha Rollings' bond was set at $12,500. Both were still in custody Friday afternoon at the Lancaster County Detention Center. Gainey was released on a $5,500 bond Thursday afternoon.

Seegars and Craig were both charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone hydrochloride, possession with intent to distribute acetaminophen codeine and four counts of possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

"We've had a busy week with the service of two search warrants on consecutive days and the arrests of five people on significant drug charges," Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "We'll be back at it tomorrow."



