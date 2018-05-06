Teen charged with pulling a gun on two others at SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill

Fort Mill police arrested a boy who they say pointed a gun at another child during the South Carolina Strawberry Festival on Saturday night.

According to Maj. Bryan Zachary, the public information officer for the Fort Mill Police Department, a 14-year-old boy confronted another 14-year-old about an incident that had occurred prior to the festival. The boy then allegedly presented a handgun and pointed it at the other boy while making a threat toward him.

The boy also pointed the gun at another child, police said.

The victim told police who to look for, and police found him a short time later near the Wells Fargo bank branch on Tom Hall Street. The boy, who Zachary didn't name due to his age, was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of assault and battery.





According to the police report, a black handgun was pointed at the victims. The suspect made "vague threats," the report states, before fleeing.

The incident happened a little before 9 p.m., at one of the busier times during the annual festival that draws crowds well into five figures to Walter Elisha Park. At that time the final band was playing in the park, ahead of the 10 p.m. fireworks that end the festival.

Police and other emergency personnel from the town and beyond were on scene at the festival during the event. They found the victims near the large slide in the children's area, Zachary said.





The suspect was sent to the York County Detention Center to await family court proceedings.





The investigation is ongoing.



