He oversaw growth in Fort Mill for the past five years. Now he's headed to the beach.

Dennis Pieper is leaving Fort Mill to become the next town administrator for Surfside Beach.

Debra Herrmann, town clerk for Surfside Beach, confirmed the move Thursday morning.





"The contract was just received yesterday," she said.





Surfside Beach Town Council met in executive session May 8 to discuss the position. Council then came back in public session, voting to begin contract negotiations with "Candidate A" for the job.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Pieper has been the town administrator in Fort Mill since 2013. Prior to that he was city manager in Tega Cay beginning in 2011.





In Fort Mill, Pieper took over for David Hudspeth, who led the town for 15 years. Pieper oversaw growth in the town that now has close to 200 employees and a nearly $48 million budget.





Check back for more.