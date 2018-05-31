York County lawmakers, Norman and Climer, endorse Templeton for governor

Two York County-area lawmakers have endorsed Republican Catherine Templeton as a candidate for governor.

Thursday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-Rock Hill) and S.C. Sen. Wes Climer (R-York) endorsed Templeton and said they got to know her while she was working with former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Norman said when Templeton was leading the Department of Health and Environmental Control, she "literally drained the swamp." He said he was first impressed with her when he asked her about her work at DHEC.

"She said 'Well, I have nothing to lose,'" he said. "She will take that philosophy to Columbia. She had nothing to lose at DHEC, she had nothing to lose when she was fighting labor unions."

Templeton, a self-proclaimed "union buster," specialized as a anti-union attorney in private practice and headed up the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation under then-Gov. Nikki Haley before leading DHEC.

Templeton in turn said Norman and Climer are "draining the swamp" in both Washington, D.C., and Columbia.

"I am ecstatic to be here today with two of the most powerful conservative leaders in the state of South Carolina," she said. "Congressman Norman is actually draining the swamp and supporting President Trump, and keeping those promises. And he doesn't take 'no' for an answer when it comes to making sure South Carolina is safe and prosperous.

"And then, Sen. Wes Climer, down in Columbia, draining the swamp down there. One of our bold new statesmen who is making the hard decisions for the people of South Carolina against the corrupt 'good ol' boy' system."

Climer said he's always been impressed by Templeton's ability to find solutions to big problems.

"I think what any of us want in a governor is someone who's smart, hard-working, competent and a conservative, and that's Catherine Templeton all day every day," Climer said.

Templeton, who headed DHEC for three years, will face S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former state Sen. Yancey McGill and John Warren in the Republican primary June 12.

"As a conservative outsider who owes no favors, can't be bought and will absolutely make sure the people of South Carolina are taken care of, I am honored to have both Congressman Norman and Sen. Climer here to have my back when I have yours," she said.