Lancaster woman killed in crash on S.C. 5 outside Rock Hill

A Lancaster woman died Sunday in a head-on crash on S.C. 5 in York County near the Catawba River.

Juanita Sumlin, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Sumlin was driving a 2005 Honda, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol. She died at the scene of the crash in Catawba, six miles southeast of Rock Hill.

The Honda went left of center and hit a 2004 Ford SUV, Rhyne said. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man from Heath Springs, was injured and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Rhyne said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Rhyne said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.