Maundy Thursday services in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Staff reports

March 28, 2018

BAPTIST

Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Maundy Thursday service, “The Seven Last Sayings of Jesus,” 7 p.m. Thursday.

CATHOLIC

St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Mass of the Last Supper and foot washing, 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Mass, 7 p.m. Thursday.

LUTHERAN

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Service of Holy Communion with Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday worship, 7 p.m. Thursday.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; meal served.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Last Supper dramatic presentation, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the family life center.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and a dramatic portrayal of the “Living Last Supper,” the last evening Jesus spent with His followers in the Upper Room.

PRESBYTERIAN

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service and Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday.

