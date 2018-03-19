Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
York, Chester and Rock Hill districts: Mega Chinese Auction, 1 p.m. March 24, Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Drop time: 10 a.m. Donation: $5 or $20, buy 4, get 2 free. Tickets: 803-235-0963, 704-813-0574, 803-415-0916. More than 700 gifts and prizes, 50/50 Raffle, food, basket raffle. Sponsored by Lancaster, Rock Hill, & York-Chester districts Home Missions Department.
Center Emmanuel AME Zion Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Remarkable Women of God, 2 p.m. Sunday.
China Grove AME Zion Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Annual Usher program, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. Saturday. Canned food drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for the FAKC Closet, which is open noon-2 p.m. every third Wednesday. Women's Conference, March 23-25, with presiding elder Sharon A. Browning of the New Rock Hill District of the AME Zion Church. Details: 803-329-4343.
Mount Hebron A.M.E. Zion Church, Columbia Street, Chester: “Simon’s Burden,” a play about the Resurrection, 4 p.m. March 24 featuring Together As One Hymn Choir.
Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Chinese auction, 1 p.m. March 24 at the Richburg Fire Department. Drop tickets at noon. Tickets: $5 per pack; buy four get one free. Fish plates and hot dogs will be sold.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: Four Gospel program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Barbeque sale, 10:30 a.m.-until March 24 in the fellowship hall. Prices start at $5.
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Friends and Family Day, 3 p.m. Sunday. 100 Women in Red program, 3 p.m. March 25.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Prayer Ministry, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Mission Conference: “God at Work in a Broken World,” 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be a presentation about refugee ministries at 10 a.m. and a presentation by representatives from World Witness, Outreach North America and Mission to the World at 5 p.m. Foundations for the Faith, children’s and youth activities, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday School 10a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for ages K-5th grade. Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. March 30. Canticle Of The Cross, inspired by Celtic music traditions, will be presented by the adult choir, instrumentalists and narrators. Children’s Easter event, 9-11 a.m. March 31 for infants to fifth-graders with an egg hunt, crafts, snacks and more.
BAPTIST
Bethlehem Baptist Church, West Chester School Road, Chester: One-day spring revival, 11 a.m. March 25 with the Rev. Larkin L. Hancock, 2 p.m. with the Rev. Derrick Gambrell and 6 p.m. with Rev. Michael Golden. All are welcome. Senior Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. April 15.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sunbeam Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunbeam Choir Chinese auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 24.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 354 Rebound Road, Lancaster: Outdoor singing, 2 p.m. March 24. Hot dog supper at 5 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Details: 803-209-1315.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Teen Choir ministry 14th anniversary, 5 p.m. Saturday.
Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Community Good Friday service, “The Seven Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. March 30. Seven pastors will preach for seven minutes on oneof Christ’s cries. Special music by the Second Calvary Baptist Church choir, Wade ten Bensel, and Keith Mosely. Open to the public. Details: 803-288-6168.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, McConnells: “Researching Your Family History,” 10 a.m. March 24 led by Rose Parkman. Light breakfast, 9 a.m. RSVP to 803-684-9302
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Appreciation program for Pastor Garrison, 2:30 p.m. March 25 with Pastor Michael Hill.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Annual Easter Festival and egg hunt, 10 a.m.-noon March 24 in the life center. Registration, 9:30-10 a.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Church Anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Thomas Farrow Jr.
Oakdale Baptist Church, Oakdale Road, Rock Hill: Live Narrated Easter scene/mini drama depicting the Crucifixion, burial, Resurrection and appearing of the Risen Jesus to Mary and to Thomas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 22-24 in Food Lion parking lot across from Lowe’s on Springdale Road. Music by Merlin Powell, Susan and Jeff Johnson, Wade Belk and Candy Dempstey. Free and open to the public. Repeats every 30 minutes.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 10 a.m.-noon March 24 for children through fifth grade. Details: 803-324-753 or www.rrbc.org
Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Lamar Foster, 2 p.m. Sunday the Rev. A. J. Johnson. Dinner after.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Men's Day, 10 a.m. Sunday. Two-day Spring Revival, 7 p.m. March 28-29 with the Rev. Franklin Dickerson and Dr. Carl Easley, respectively.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 1 with regular morning worship service at 11:30 a.m. The children will give Easter speeches during morning worship service. An Easter Tea Party after the service. Open to the community.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Fifth Sunday in Lent. Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: The York County community is invited to a second night Seder, 6 p.m. March 31 with Temple Kol Ami. The Yolk will cater a meal featuring chicken, brisket, matzoh ball soup, a vegetarian option and Passover plate traditional fare. Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or 803-701-0149. .
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat Services in the community room of the ministry building, 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays. Bi-weekly services for youth and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook, or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Traditional worship, 8 a.m. with Lutheran Lenten liturgy and hymns and 10:30 a.m. with meditative listening and responding. Nursery provided. Lenten gathering at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Palm Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. March 25. Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating workshop with soup and sandwich dinner, 4-7:30 p.m. March 25. Registration required. RSVP to rbrooksdiv@gmail.com or 803-207-1674.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Lenten meal, 6:15 p.m., Wednesday with “Justice in Gender” 7 p.m. by Pastor Rebecca Lord-Phillips. Annual pre-Easter cleanup, 9 a.m., Saturday; Easter Egg Eggstravaganza Hunt, 10 a.m. with a hot dog lunch at noon March 24.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Women's Evening Circle, 4 p.m. Monday at the church. Community-wide Easter Egg hunt, 2-3:30 p.m. March 25. Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; meal served. Meet in the church parking lot for the annual Cross Walk/Carry, 10 a.m. Good Friday, March 30. The Chancel Choir presents "The Lamb, " 10:30 a.m. April 1, Easter Sunday. Re-Ignite, 6 p.m. April 4 in the social hall. March Mission Emphasis is Winthrop Wesley Foundation.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel Soup Kitchen ends 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Open to the community. Donations accepted. Proceeds to missions and the Men’s Warming Shelter.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12 and free, age 5 and younger.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.-noon March 31 with crafts, the Easter story, refreshments, egg hunt and a visit the empty tomb.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Community Pie Night, 6-8 p.m. for a "pie luck dinner." Bring a pie – pizza pie, shepherd's pie, quiche, apple pie, chocolate pie, pecan pie, whatever kind of pie you like and are willing to share. Or bring a food of your choosing. Water and tea provided. Walking/Exercise class, 5-6 .m. Monday in the fellowship hall. Weekly class.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Daniel Plan, six-week series - 40 days to a Healthier Life, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through March 24. Walk4Christ/Run2Christ10K Class training for 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run, 8-9:30 a.m. Saturdays and either 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Soup and Prayer, noon-12:30 weekdays during Lent. Open to the community.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: India Hook Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. April 1 at Ebenezer Park with breakfast at 7:45 at the church. In case of inclement weather service will be at the church. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Easter worship, 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Indian Trail United Methodist Church, Indian Trail Road South, Indian Trail: Fish fry, 4-7 p.m. March 24. Plates: $8. Take out available. Details: 704-821-7273.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: tacos, corn, black beans, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to youth ministries. Palm Sunday drama “The Sculpture” 10 a.m. March 25 in the family life center. All are welcome.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: Tribute celebration for Foy Griffin, a teacher, caregiver, fellow member and friend, 2-5 p.m. March 25 in the fellowship hall.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Game Afternoon, 2-4 p.m. March 18. Drinks and snacks provided. Bring your favorite non-electronic games to share and play with fellow members.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Easter musical, 10:30 a.m. March 25 with an Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross, 5-8 p.m. March 29 in the family life center. Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. April 1.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, York: Good Friday service and Communion, 7 p.m. March 30. Easter picnic and egg hunt for all ages, 3 p.m. March 31. Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. April 1.
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring the Easter story, pizza, drinks and candy. Open to the community.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Faith Christian Ministries, Saluda Street, Rock Hill: Tour to Memphis, Tenn., in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, April 3-5. Bus leaves from Wells Fargo parking lot, 2 a.m. April 3. Complete details: 704-733-0498.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion, 6:30 p.m. March 29 and a dramatic portrayal of the “Living Last Supper,” the last evening Jesus spent with His followers in the Upper Room. Easter Sonrise service, 6:45 a.m. April 1 at Camp Thunderbird. Coffee an hot chocolate served. Easter musical “The Lamb,” 9 and 11:15 a.m. April 1 with choir and full orchestra in the sanctuary. A light brunch will be provided in the Gathering Space, 10:15-11:15 a.m.. The children will release butterflies outside during this time.
Source Connection, meeting at Manchester Cinemas, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31 with food, face painting, inflatables, music and raffles at Fewell Park,1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Bring a bag or basket to collect eggs. Easter worship, 10 a.m. April 1 at the theater.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. GAP at Willowbrook Apartments, noon Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 1 with breakfast, photo booth, easter service and egg hunt.
Word is Life Temple, North Stonewall Street, Rock Hill: Men's Conference 2018, 10 a.m. March 24 with Pastor Earl Morris, Apostle Demetrius Stevenson and Bishop Grady Crawford Sr. Details: 704-527-2136.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Kids for Christ Ministry, directed by Jennifer Ancrum and Timothy Williams, annual Ministry Anniversary Celebration, 3 p.m. March 25.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Great Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Projects include: clean the sanctuary, work in the HOPE Garden, spread pine needles around the church, cook for the Hunger Outreach Program or Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, help unload and sort items for the Family Promise Yard Sale (March 23-24.) Sign up in the Welcome Center or online.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday night program, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The playschool offers play-based learning in a Christian atmosphere for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
