Here’s how scientists got dogs to lie still in a brain scanner for eight minutes

2:27 Rock Hill mayor, manager respond to Concerned Black Men group Pause

1:45 Veteran receives medals he earned in World War II

2:22 How dog brains process speech

1:53 FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough

2:02 Rock Hill bank robbery suspect makes 1st court appearance

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:04 Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer

1:23 Local resident builds miniature Rock Hill model from 1953

0:56 Area churches take part in 'Solidarity' rally in Rock Hill amphitheater

1:52 'Voice' contestant from Rock Hill Teresa Guidry sings National Anthem