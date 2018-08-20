Local law enforcement has confirmed the body of Mollie Tibbetts was found dead. The 20-year-old female University of Iowa student went missing in Brooklyn Iowa about one month ago while jogging in town.
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, say he will plead guilty to federal charges including campaign finance fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion.
At the order of Tri-County’s part-time board, the electric co-op’s staff performed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work – at cut rates or for free – for board members and their friends, employees say.
Prisoners in 17 states joined Tuesday to strike prison conditions in memory of the deadly riot that killed seven in a South Carolina prison. The strike includes work strikes, sit-ins, boycotts and hunger strikes and will last until Sept. 9.
A private jet that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport is headed to an airport in New York to attempt an emergency landing; fans of rapper Post Malone gathered after hearing he was on board.
Alabama police say Marcus Mauldin was shot on I-59 in Birmingham on Saturday. His wife, Dakoda, said her husband was “trying to calm me down with a bullet in his head” and that his shooter has not yet been caught.
On his WBT radio show, former Gov. Pat McCrory compared the protesters who toppled UNC’s Silent Sam to Nazi book burners. McCrory said the campus fell victim to “mob rule.” The Confederate memorial was on campus for a century.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions an President Donald Trump have been feuding for more than year over the Russia investigation. Now they’re at odds on the best path to make reforms in criminal justice policy.
A York County, South Carolina fugitive out on bond for drug trafficking and child neglect was arrested late Monday, weeks after he fled from Tega Cay police after telling officers he was “working undercover.”
View a historical timeline with facts on the controversial Civil War memorial statue known as Silent Sam that was knocked down during student protests at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“Farmer” is a popular ballot description among those representing the San Joaquin Valley, used by Republican Reps. Jeff Denham, David Valadao and Devin Nunes and Democratic Rep. Jim Costa. Democrat groups want to force Denham and Nunes to take that description off the ballot.
There’s more than one way to learn about the Palmetto State. An alternative, beautiful one is to explore its wildlife and trails. Instead of taking a Sunday drive or picking up a book, try taking a walk or bike ride.
Silent Sam protesters gathered near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Monday to voice support for the graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the Confederate statue.
An 85-year-old woman tongue-lashed her alleged rapist in Richland County state court as his trial got underway. Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for the man, who law enforcement calls a “monster.”
A large plantation home in Beaufort County, SC, burned Sunday after a lightning storm. The home in Pleasant Point on Lady’s Island was owned by Dr. Keith Guest and Stephanie Guest and listed for sale for $1.7 million.