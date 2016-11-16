Five Rock Hill restaurants, 5 sweet treats compete in chocolate throwdown

In a contest bred for those with a sweet tooth, The Pump House prevailed.
The restaurant was awarded the winner of the Chocolate Throwdown, a friendly competition against four other Rock Hill restaurants to create the best chocolate dessert.
The Pump House won both the People’s Choice Award and the Overall Best Dessert with their Chocolate Cheerwine Cake with Italian buttercream, cinnamon thyme crème anglaise, orange caramel drizzle and crushed almond flavored candies.
The contest was one of the highlights of last week’s eighth annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza, held at Events at Manchester in Rock Hill.
Competing restaurants included Amelie’s French Bakery & Café, Hickory Tavern, Michael’s Rock Hill Grille, the Pump House and Texas Roadhouse.
The event benefits Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
