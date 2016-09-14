Chester judge and wife of sheriff reprimanded by SC Supreme Court

The S.C. Supreme Court issued a public reprimand and lifted the suspension Wednesday against Chester County Magistrate Judge Angel Underwood, wife of Sheriff Alex Underwood, after ruling that she had handled more than 100 cases where she should have disqualified herself or told parties involved of her husband’s status as sheriff.
Underwood can return top the bench immediately.
Judge Underwood has complied with the court’s ruling of a one-year suspension, retroactive to May 2015, when she was suspended for investigation and “there is no impediment” for her to “return to the bench,” because the suspension is over, said Robert McCurdy, assistant director of S.C. Court Administration.
The governor appoints all magistrates after an advisory from the state senator over the area. Vacancies for magistrates have been filled in Chester County since Judge Underwood was suspended, but none of those appoitnments filled her position, said McCurdy, the court administration official.
Judge Barbara Cameron, chief magistrate for Chester County, said Wednesday S.C. Court Administration handles all disciplinary matters and had not been advised when Judge Underwood would return to hearing cases.
The supreme court issued a public reprimand for Judge Underwood failing to recognize that she had to disqualify herself, or ask the parties involved whether to proceed, in all cases, and put those findings on the record in court. The court found that in 101 cases Judge Underwood did not go through the formal process.
No defendants complained, the ruling states, but an investigation was launched after state judicial officials were advised of the problem.
The probe found that on one jury trial, Underwood believed that since the jury would decide she did not have to tell of her relationship to the sheriff.
In other cases, Judge Underwood believed that people who wanted her to accept guilty pleas knew of her relationship to the sheriff and waived any conflict. However, the court ruled that is improper.
In the unanimous ruling released by the court, that included an agreement with Underwood that she accept a one-year suspension retroactive to May 2015 when she was suspended, Judge Underwood acknowledged that she now knows that each defendant must be advised.
“Respondent (Underwood) now asserts she understands the requirements,” of the judicial rules “and submits that she will fully comply with the requirements... for all matters in the future,” the order states.
Judge Underwood has been on the bench since 2011, before her husband was elected sheriff. Sheriff Alex Underwood, elected in 2012, faces former Sheriff Richard Smith in November’s election.
After Alex Underwood was elected, Judge Underwood was not supposed to not handle any sheriff cases unless all parties agreed for her to hear those cases, and only after each person involved was told of her potential conflict as the spouse of the sheriff.
