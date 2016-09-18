2 Clinton College students, child killed after bus carrying football players from Rock Hill crashes in N.C.

Clinton College officials are “devastated” by the Saturday bus crash in North Carolina where two of their students were among four people with area ties who died and more than 40 were injured.
A 10-year-old boy from Rock Hill and the bus driver, who is from Chester, also died, police said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Hamlet, N.C., according to the State Highway Patrol. A 1993 charter bus was traveling east on the U.S. 74 bypass when the front left tire blew, causing the bus to travel out of control and into the median, troopers say. The bus struck a median guardrail before sideswiping a concrete bridge column.
Killed in the crash were the driver, 43-year-old Brian Kirkpatrick of Chester; Clinton College students 21-year-old Devonte Gibson of Rock Hill and 19-year-old Teto Hamilton of Pahokee, Fla; and 10-year-old Darice Hicks of Rock Hill.
Gibson and Hamilton were both Clinton College students, said Elaine Copeland, president of the school.
“We as a school community are devastated,” Copeland said.
Forty-two other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to critical, troopers said. Although information on the other passengers remains unclear, Clinton officials said that many of the others on the bus were Clinton students.
“We talked to one student who is just traumatized by what happened,” Copeland said
The bus was traveling from Rock Hill to Fayetteville, N.C., to participate in a scheduled football game Saturday night against the University of God’s Chosen, the Highway Patrol said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the U.S. 74 bypass were closed nearly 10 hours after the crash.
Clinton College is located on Crawford Road in Rock Hill and is home to about 200 students. The bus was carrying the Ramah Juco Academy football team that is comprised of players from several schools, Clinton officials confirmed.
“We are waiting for more information about specifics,” Copleand said. “We ask that people keep all our Clinton family in their prayers.”
The American Red Cross is sending grief counselors to the school today to assist any students or staff who are dealing with the aftermath of the crash.
“Our hearts go out to all involved, and we remain ready to assist all those involved,” said Archinya Ingram, Clinton vice-president.
Check back for updates.
