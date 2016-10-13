Are you an absentee voter in Rock Hill? You can vote here.

Absentee voters can take part in the 2016 General Election by casting ballots at Rock Hill’s City Hall, according to county officials.
The Office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections for York County will open a temporary satellite absentee voting site at 155 Johnston St., in the Wellness Center on the first floor of City Hall.
In-person absentee voting will begin Monday, Oct. 17 and continue through Monday, Nov. 7. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Black Street Parking Deck (121 E Black St) located across from the police department. Limited street parking is also available on Hampton St. Anyone qualifying to vote curbside should use designated street parking on Hampton St.
Voters can choose to absentee vote in the county’s main office at the E.C. Black Building on 13 S. Congress St. in York.
Additional Saturday hours will also be offered at both locations. Absentee voting will be made available on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For sample ballots, please visit www.scvotes.org and click on “Get My Sample Ballot” on the right hand side.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
