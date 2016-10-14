Vigil for Lancaster man who died in shooting to be Sunday night

The family of a Lancaster man killed in a shooting earlier this week will hold a candlelight vigil 7 p.m. Sunday.
Yusef Ali Abdus-Salaam, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m on Hampton Road in Lancaster Tuesday and later died at a hospital, according to local authorities.
Abdus-Salaam is one of two men killed in two shootings within 48 hours. On Sunday afternoon, Devone Frazier, 30, died after he was found shot on the 900 block of 13th Street.
The Herald discovered this week that both men killed were alleged killers themselves awaiting trials on murder charges in separate cases.
The vigil will be held at the Historic Courthouse on North Main Street.
