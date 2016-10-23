3 killed in Sunday morning crash in Chester County

Three people were killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash just north of the city of Chester on Saluda Road Sunday morning, officials said.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released but it appears that the people involved are from both Chester and Rock Hill, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.
A vehicle traveling south on Saluda Road veered off the right side of the road around 12:30 a.m., according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The vehicle came back onto the road it struck a northbound vehicle head-on.
Both people in the northbound vehicle died, troopers said, and the passenger of driver of the southbound heading vehicle also died.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital.
