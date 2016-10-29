One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Clover

A head-on collision near Clover on Saturday left one person dead and two injured, according to the S.C. Highway. Patrol.
Rescue workers had to extract two of the entrapped victims from the two vehicles, said Lance Cpl. Tony Keller.
York County Coroner Sabrina Gast will release the name of the deceased victim after relatives have been notified.
The accident occured at 2:35 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 49, east of Clover. The driver of a 1991 Ford pickup drove left of the center line and hit the driver of a 2002 Volvo, Keller said.
The driver of the Volvo, a 55-year-old woman from York, was wearing her seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene after rescuers extracted her from the car.
An injured juvenile passenger in the Volvo and the driver of the pickup truck, 77-year-old Harold Mize of York, were taken by ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Keller said.
