November 2, 2016 12:06 PM

DOT closing Rock Hill I-77 northbound entrance ramp for bridge repair work

By David Thackham

ROCK HILL

The S.C. Department of Transportation will close the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 77 near Home Depot in Rock Hill, as well as three right lanes over the Catawba River bridge this weekend.

The closings are needed so bridge repair work can be done, according to the DOT.

All other nearby I-77 entrance ramps will be open, but traffic will merge to the left lanes, the DOT said.

All work and lane closures will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain closed until Monday morning, the DOT said.

