1 killed, 1 injured after motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Rock Hill

One person was killed and another injured after a Thursday night crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle in Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Neely Store Road near Reservation Road, about two miles south of Rock Hill, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol.
A 2011 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Neely Store Road when the driver of an eastbound 2005 Suzuki motorcycle lost control, Miller said. The motorcycle “spilled,” ejecting the driver and a passenger. The passenger, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown into the oncoming lane and was hit by the pickup.
The 21-year-old driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where his condition was unknown Friday.
Neither person in the pickup was injured, Miller said.
The identity of the passenger killed will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
This is the third fatal crash in York County since Sunday.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments