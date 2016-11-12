Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run accident and carjacking in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL — The Rock Hill Police Department was investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon that occurred south of downtown, closing a portion of Heckle Boulevard while investigators attempted to reconstruct the incident.
Department spokesman Mark Bollinger said the incident occurred about 12:30 pm on Heckle Boulevard at the intersection of Russell Street in Rock Hill. A dark-colored Chrysler 300 was driving on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a motorcycle in the intersection, police said. The vehicle continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction. The driver of the Chrysler then fled the scene on foot and a short time later carjacked a car on Oates Street and fled the area.
The motorcycle rider, who was alone on the bike, was ejected and died at the scene. Identification of the victim was being withheld Saturday evening pending notification of the family.
The carjacked vehicle was a 2000 White Jeep Cherokee with a square body style and a North Carolina license plate of EAZ7956, according to police. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his 20’s; curly hair, wearing a burgandy top, black pants and no shoes. Police urged anyone spotting the vehicle or suspect matching the description to contact 911 and notify the nearest law enforcement agency.
HeckleBoulevard, between Saluda and Haynes streets, was closed much of Saturday afternoon while the department’s accident reconstruction team completed its investigation.
Comments