Winthrop police investigating reported sexual assault of student, 18, on campus

1:37 Fort Mill's history comes alive in new museum exhibit Pause

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

2:46 Video: breaking down the York-Daniel 4A football playoffs first round matchup

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart