Rock Hill officials ‘delighted’ to receive $1.25 million grant to fund business park

Rock Hill officials say they’re “delighted” to receive a $1.25 million grant from Santee Cooper that will help pay for a new business park.
The Santee Cooper Site Readiness Grant will be used to help defray nearly $4 million in infrastructure costs for the Legacy West Business Park, which broke ground in the spring off East Springdale Road and U.S. 21, east of Interstate 77.
Santee Cooper is one of the largest power providers in South Carolina.
Workers will tackle several different projects to clear the way for the business park, including developing roadways, constructing a storm water system and clearing and grading the site.
The Rock Hill Economic Development Corp. announced the move Tuesday afternoon at its monthly meeting. RHEDC has been working for several years to develop the land south of the Ross Stores Distribution Center.
Legacy West and the two large spec buildings will help us recruit additional jobs and investment into our community.
Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols
“This ... grant, combined with other support that we have received from Santee Cooper, has made a significant positive impact on industrial development in Rock Hill,” said Greg Austin, RHEDC chairman. “We are thankful to all of our economic development partners and especially want to thank Santee Cooper for helping us make Legacy West a reality.”
The RHEDC entered into a contract earlier this year to sell two Legacy West sites to Scannell Properties, an Indianapolis-based developer, to construct two large speculative industrial buildings. The two buildings, when completed, are expected to have a total investment value of almost $28 million, city officials say.
The presence of two large “spec” buildings on the site will help attract interest from business prospects considering the Charlotte/Rock Hill market, officials say.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols called the grant “exciting.”
“Legacy West and the two large spec buildings will help us recruit additional jobs and investment into our community,” said Echols, “and we are grateful to Santee Cooper for their generosity and commitment to economic development in Rock Hill.”
In October, Elite Logistix of Rock Hill committed to expand into one of the spec buildings, with plans to occupy the structure by February.
Lonnie Carter, Santee Cooper’s president and CEO, said Rock Hill deserved congratulations for developing the new property.
“The fact that one building is already spoken for indicates our investment will pay off quickly in new industry for our state and good career opportunities for our residents,” he said.
