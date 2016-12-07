York County restaurants sign pact to combat underage drinking

Local restaurants gathered with York County All On Board and Keystone Substance Abuse Services Wednesday as they pledged to combat underage drinking.
Area shops and restaurants signed the York County PACT, or Preventing Alcohol Collisions and Teen Drinking. The agreement calls on their employees to be cautious about the distribution of alcohol. The employees receive training via an online course.
The online course teaches employees of committed businesses how to read driver’s licenses and serve alcohol legally. The course is called Palmetto Retailers Education Program, or PREP.
York County All On Board is a group that strives to educate the community about the dangers of substance abuse. It also provide education and assistance services through many of its initiatives.
This is All On Board’s second year promoting the PACT initiative.
Executive Director Robert Norwood said he is confident that 2017 will see a greater community success in the prevention of underage drinking.
“We are looking forward to working with new partners,” Norwood said. “We have a stronger representation and a really good message.”
Most Rock Hill restaurants signing PACT are returning to sign for a second year. McHale’s, Millstone Pizza and Five and Dine Restaurant are among those that will renew their PACT contracts.
Many businesses are signing up for the first time.
New PACT signers incude Groucho’s Deli, Mellow Mushroom, Little Giant BP, Ledo Pizza and Pub, The Roasting Company and Legal Remedy Brewing Company. Going forward, their employees must pass the PREP course.
Melynda Rushing, who was signing PACT for Little Giant BP, said employees must take this training within 30 days of being hired. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re pleased to be here,” she said.
Businesses that could not attend the breakfast at the downtown Gettys Center will sign the PACT board later this month.
