NC woman attempts suicide at Fort Mill jail after attempted murder charge

A Matthews, N.C., woman attempted to commit suicide in a Fort Mill holding cell earlier this week after she had been served a warrant for attempted murder.
Chelsea Diane Ball, 23, was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center Wednesday after Fort Mill police officers discovered her during a suicide attempt, according to a police report. The officers then gave Ball emergency aid until emergency medical services arrived, the report states.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Corrections have been contacted to investigate the incident, according to Major Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill police department.
Ball was booked into the York County Detention Center on Monday on an armed robbery charge. Police say she was a co-conspirator in a robbery.
Ball was transported to the Fort Mill Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, where she was served an additional warrant for attempted murder. She was slated to remain in the jail, pending a bond hearing, the report states.
Ball is a suspect in a robbery that police say occurred on Dec. 4 in the area of North White Street in Fort Mill. Police were called to the area around 5 a.m. in response to reports about a stabbing. When police and emergency services arrived, they found that a Fort Mill man had been beaten and robbed. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.
The victim told police he was traveling from his home with Ball when she stopped the vehicle on North White Street. At that time, several men appeared and attacked the victim, according to the report.
Arrest warrants for armed robbery and attempted murder have been served to Anthony Eddington, Jason Smith and David Head, all from Rock Hill.
Ball, who had been charged with armed robbery, was in the Detention Center. She has a previous arrest history in Mecklenburg County dating back to 2014 on charges that include driving while impaired, probation violation and underage possession of alcohol.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments