Incoming York County Sheriff Tolson says everybody counts the same

For almost a year, Kevin Tolson has talked about being his own man. Now the new York County sheriff has to prove it.
Tolson, 47, takes office Tuesday after election in November as the top law enforcement officer for more than a quarter million people in York County. He won the office held for the last 20 years by his father-in-law, Bruce Bryant.
The comparisons are inevitable.
But Tolson, with 24 years experience as a cop, says he has the chops to be a leader both accessible to and accountable to the public. Tolson has no reservations that he can show the public that the trust they have given him will be rewarded by his job performance.
“Fairness and honesty, those are the two characteristics that make a good police officer and that is what I will give every person in York County,” Tolson said.
Tolson vowed that all people will be treated the same by his officers, just as Bryant vowed and showed.
“We protect everyone the same, we will serve everyone the same,” Tolson said. “With respect and dignity.”
Tolson, who worked most of the last decade as an investigator for the 16th Circuit Silicitor’s Office, said Bryant’s successes as sheriff are so wide ranging that it makes no sense to dismantle what has been created and has worked. But Tolson also knows he must make his own mark and be the man in charge. Once he’s in office, he can look at how the office runs through fresh eyes.
“The public won’t see major movement in staff, in operations,” Tolson said. “This is not a situation where I have to rescue a department in despair.”
The perception in some other communities that policing is not the same for all people is not the case in York County because of earned trust, Tolson said. But that requires continued public interaction.
“We have built a relationship between the officers of the sheriff’s office and the community,” Tolson said. “That’s not going to change. The challenge for any leader, a requirement, is being held accountable by the public. I understand that and accept it.”
Other top police officers during the campaign praised Tolson’s leadership abilities, his experience, and his personal skills in dealing with people. Tolson already has long-standing relationships with the chiefs at all the York County departments, as well as prosecutors.
“Kevin Tolson has earned everything he has done in law enforcement,” said Jeff Helms, Fort Mill Police Chief. “He is a natural leader who has handled every task he has had with success. As sheriff he will be the kind of leader who will ensure the public is safe.”
Tolson’s willingness to listen to people, his experience and his reputation as a problem solver are attributes that people were looking for in the election, and will demand as he takes office, said Steve Love, president of the Western York County NAACP.
“There are high expectations for him as the new sheriff but all that I have heard from him myself, and in talking with people, is that Mr. Tolson is prepared to serve all people,” Love said. “He has been willing to listen. We all have to give him a chance to lead the department, to lead by example.”
Tolson said he plans to talk with each employee in the coming weeks and months. Tolson handily won the Republican primary over former deputy John Williams. During the primary, Williams brought up concerns that there are not enough opportunities for advancement in the sheriff’s office.
Tolson said the department does have many seasoned older officers in key command staff jobs, but those people have valuable experience and institutional knowledge. Yet Tolson also said he knows employees have to believe there are opportunities to advance -- if it is earned.
“My management style is simple. If a person achieves and produces, there will be opportunities to be promoted and advance,” Tolson said.
Retention of deputies, always a problem because of the low starting pay and long hours, remains an issue. Recruiting and retention will be a priority, he said.
But the mission of the sheriff’s office -- to protect and serve in law enforcement, run the county jail, and other vital functions -- will be handled from day one, Tolson said.
Tolson started as a deputy at the sheriff’s office in 1992, then worked in both officer and leadership roles in narcotics, violent crime, the detective bureau and forensics. He also spent time with the State Law Enforcement Division and the last several years worked as an investigator with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. That experience will be an asset in dealing with the public and 360-plus employees, Tolson said.
“I have high standards for myself and will have high standards for everyone here,” Tolson said.
Tolson is a Repubnlican, but it doesn’t matter when the topic is crime. Those words of fairness and honesty, and that everybody matters the same, are what a quarter of a million people will demand.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
