York County snow forecast raised to 5 inches, but road crews preparing for up to 8

Trucks are treating York County highways on Thursday, as the forecast for snow Friday evening through Saturday afternoon has been raised to as much as 5 inches for York County.
Transportation officials say some models show as much as 8 inches could fall.
And it could stick around, as temperatures after the snow falls are not forecast by National Weather Service officials to get much above freezing - if at all - until Tuesday.
A forecast of 1 to 3 inches was changed by the National Weather Service Thursday morning just before 10 a.m., when a Winter Storm Watch was issued.
The watch calls for up to 5 inches for most of the Upstate of South Carolina. Accuweather is forecasting as much as 6 inches before snow ends Saturday afternoon.
But road crews are preparing for as much as 6 to 8 inches that some forecasts are showing, said Steven Diamond, assistant resident maintenance engineer at the S.C. Department of Transportation York County headquarters on Robertson Road south of Rock Hill.
Brine trucks are already pretreating Interstate 77 in both directions and will apply a second coating Thursday. The same pretreating plan for Interstate 77 will be in effect Friday.
Other primary highways will be treated later Thursday and Friday, Diamond said.
“We will have as many as 30 trucks in York County working,” Diamond said.
