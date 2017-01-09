Carlisle Roddey, who served more than 30 years as Chester Co. supervisor, dies at 79

Carlisle Roddey, the most powerful force in modern Chester County politics for more than four decades, died Monday morning at a Charlotte hospital, Chester County officials said.
Roddey was 79. Flags are already at half-staff in Chester County.
“Carlisle Roddey served the people of Chester County his whole life,” said current supervisor Shane Stuart, who defeated Roddey in 2015.
“I always have respected Carlisle Roddey,” Stuart said. “He was dedicated to the people. His name was and is a household name. He is going to be missed by everyone in Chester County, including me.”
Roddey, a Democrat, served as Chester County supervisor, in charge of daily operations of county government, starting in the early 1970s.
He ran the office for a quarter century, from the 1970s through the 1990s. Then he came back to the seat in 2007, until he was defeated by Stuart in a special election last year.
“Carlisle Roddey was Chester County,” said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. “He was an icon in Chester. We have lost Chester County’s biggest cheerleader. Hearts are going to heavy in Chester, and mine is one of them.”
Roddey had battled health problems for more than a year, including diabetes that caused him to miss some football games.
Roddey was the radio voice of the Chester High School Cyclones football team for 46 years, garnering a huge following for his witticisms and country drawl as he called the games.
Roddey’s wife, Lois, is Chester County’s probate judge.
Roddey was instrumental in the deal that brought Giti Tire and almost 2,000 new jobs to Chester that was announced in 2014.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments