Rock Hill leaders want a bus transit system

City leaders say a bus transit system in Rock Hill will “take the community to another level” in its push for growth and tourism.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Tuesday morning that he believes a bus transit route would connect nearly all residents with the city’s top growth spots, such as the Knowledge Park project, Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Echols presented a full proposal of the concept to various city leaders Wednesday morning at the Family Trust Federal Credit Union building on West White Street.
The details
Rock Hill’s proposed bus transit system would include seven buses responsible for four routes around the city.
The buses would run 14-15 hours each day, with approximately 10 stops per route. Three of the routes would take about an hour to complete, while the shorter Downtown Circulator would take just 30 minutes.
Routes would include stops along Cherry Road, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Main Street and Herlong Avenue. Most of the bus routes encircle the University Center area.
Rock Hill officials say they’d like to use 35-foot electric buses much like the Proterra Catalyst, which they say will save nearly $500,000 in lifetime operational savings.
Rather than needing constant gas fillups, the buses would be charged overnight.
In its current plan, the proposed bus transit system would be fare-free. Echols said the collection and accounting of the money raised would cost more than the amount actually paid.
The concept would include the creation of a Free Rider app that would help track buses in real time and alert a rider to the estimated time of a bus at their stop.
The proposal includes Wi-Fi on each bus, along with outlets to charge phones.
Currently, the only public bus transit system that operates in Rock Hill is the daily CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System) bus that takes riders to and from Charlotte.
York County Access buses typically provide essential (rides to the doctor, pharmacy) or ride-to-work services.
Winthrop president Dan Mahony says the buses could be a game changer for those considering studying at the four-year college.
When we’re able to have that kind of network, I do think it takes the community to another level in regards to how people think about us.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols
Mahony said about 40 percent of Winthrop students do not own their own car. He said the proposed routes go to many of the spots around town that students like to see. Having a bus route, he said, would certainly be a draw for international students.
“I think it’ll be a big benefit for the students we have,” Mahony said. “Whether it’s Manchester Village or the athletic facilities, it’ll go where they want to go.”
The reasons
Rock Hill leaders say bus transit could help residents and tourists reach their destinations more efficiently than clogging the roads with personal cars.
Development is quickly changing the face of Rock Hill, according to Echols. For the city to adapt, it must allow mobility, he said.
The Knowledge Park development is in full swing, with University Center as the key stepping stone of commerce and tourism linking Main Street and Winthrop University.
The 23-acre site, which used to house the Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Co., will likely soon host a hotel, apartments, retail space, new student housing and a 140,000-square-foot sports complex.
Nearby, the Fountain Park area will soon see a $50 million facelift that will include a hotel, conference center and new residential spaces.
Over 30,000 visitors are expected to flock to Rock Hill’s Riverwalk area this July for the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships, to be held at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track.
The city’s proposed bus routes would help riders reach those sites, and many others.
However, the bus transit is expected to aid local residents as well as tourists.
Proponents say the routes are meant to help zero-vehicle households gain access to different corners of the city, including Piedmont Medical Center or Winthrop’s campus. In a 2015 poll, nearly eight out of 10 Rock Hill residents indicated they strongly, or somewhat supported, citywide, fixed-route bus lines.
When we’re able to have that kind of network, I do think it takes the community to another level in regards to how people think about us.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols
Echols said he and the rest of Rock Hill City Council recently toured the town of Seneca where he said officials have implemented a successful bus system.
“When we’re able to have that kind of network, I do think it takes the community to another level in regards to how people think about us,” Echols said. “And that becomes reality after a while, this is a dynamic city, with transportation, shopping, dining, entertainment, and you can move easily around the community and enjoy it.”
The pricetag
Echols said 80-85 percent of the annual cost, including operating expenses, could be paid for through a federal grant.
The full pricetag would be about $2.67 million over the first two years. In the the third year, the annual costs would dip back to around $2.5 million.
But the bulk of the funding would be provided through federal grants, according to Echols. The mayor said if the proposal passes city council approval in the coming month, Rock Hill would apply for funds from the Federal Transit Administration.
Assuming Rock Hill could earn the federal money, Echols said Rock Hill would likely be responsible for about $300,000-$400,000 annually. The mayor said the city would look to form partnerships with local businesses to help pay costs.
~ $2.67 million Estimated annual cost of Rock Hill’s transit bus proposal for the first two years
Those partnerships could include a range of marketing ideas, including advertisements inside the buses. The remaining costs would be covered by City of Rock Hill general funds, Echols said.
Mahony said the school is considering a partnership to place advertisements in the buses. He said students and faculty would benefit greatly from a bus system.
“All the kids will want to be riding on it, so it makes a lot of sense,” he said.
Rock Hill will host a public meeting, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 31, to discuss a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The meeting, at Manchester Meadows, is designed to allow the public to tell city officials where their cares and concerns are with walking and biking access in Rock Hill.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments