City Club of Rock Hill announces it will close ‘temporarily’ next month

The City Club of Rock Hill on East Main Street will “temporarily cease operations” next month after failing to come to a mutual agreement with the building’s landlord.
The decision to close was “not reached easily,” according to Michael Taylor, president of the Board of Governors, in an open letter published on the City Club’s website Thursday morning.
The club’s Board of Governors had discussed “numerous options with the landlord to keep the City Club open, but to our regret without success,” according to the letter.
Taylor wrote that the owner has decided to use the City Club building in a different manner, and that the staff has been asked to vacate the site as of Monday, Feb. 6.
The City Club of Rock Hill hosts private members, but has kept its doors open for several civic engagement events. On Wednesday morning, it hosted a workshop between the Rock Hill Economic Development Council and the Rock Hill City Council.
The letter says that the Board of Governors is looking at other possible venues and will call a membership meeting wtihin the next 60 days at the Cotton Factory to discuss what options, if any, are available.
Business at the City Club will continue to run “as usual” from now through Feb. 5, according to Taylor, who invited patrons to dine at the club and “reminisce on our past 18 years.”
There will be a final Sunday brunch held on Feb. 5.
This story may be updated.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
