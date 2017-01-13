Rock Hill police say man struck, killed by train had been sleeping on track

Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department have determined that a man who had been struck and killed by a train Wednesday was sleeping in between the rails.
Members of the Rock Hill Police Department Serious Accident Reconstruction Team found that the man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was struck by a passing train around 5 a.m. on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks off East White Street.
Police say the man had been sleeping on the track bed in between the rails.
The collision caused traumatic injuries resulting in his death, according to Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Investigators say the man, 57, was trespassing on the Norfolk Southern Rail Line when he was struck.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation. There was no witness, Bollinger said.
Officers responded to the 1200 Block of East White Street at around 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the body.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments