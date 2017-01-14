Rock Hill coworking venture creates ‘cool, comfortable space’ for professionals

Collision Cowork from RevenFlo on Vimeo.
A Rock Hill real estate firm will bring coworking into the heart of the city’s downtown Knowledge Park area.
SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate this week announced plans to open Collision Cowork on March 1 on the second floor of the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce building on Main Street. Collision Cowork will be run by co-owners Mark Mayfield and Randy Graham.
Mayfield said it is a good investment for his firm and for the future of the downtown area. SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate will soon operate in a space nearly double the size of its previous home on India Hook Road.
“We have created a fun, cool, and comfortable space in a renovated building with deep history,” Mayfield said. “Exposed brick walls, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, natural light.... it’s a charming environment for sure.”
Coworking is a model that allows working professionals who need space to work, but may only need a desk or a small office.
Collision Cowork will offer shared space with seating, open work areas, dedicated desk, private offices, Comporium Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, free parking, printing services, free coffee and a kitchen, Mayfield said.
“Coworking space is great for our local professionals and businesses,” said Rob Youngblood, president of York County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We’re eager to help make it happen.”
Rock Hill Riverwalk model wins ‘Best in American Living Award’
Carolinas homebuilder Saussy Burbank earned a “Best in American Living Award” with its Riverwalk (Rock Hill) model, The Huntington.
The Huntington is a 2,704-square-foot, two-story house model home with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The model offers homeowners a long-slung front porch, a master suite and an open kitchen plan.
The award comes from the annual International Builder Show in Orlando, Fla.
Saussy Burbank has also built in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village. The company also won BALA awards in 2013 and 2015.
Westminster Towers announces new leader
Retirement community Westminster Towers in Rock Hill announces Jim Thomason will take over as president/CEO.
Thomason comes to The Towers with more than 30 years of experience in the continuing care retirement and healthcare field.
‘Preparing for the Millennial invasion’ seminar Feb. 2
The Baxter M. Hood Center, 375 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, will host the workforce seminar “Preparing for the Millennial Invasion” 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 2.
The seminar, led by keynote speaker Jack Smalley, will detail how employers should attract millennial workers, adjust their recruiting tactics and put millennial workers on the path to success.
The cost to attend is $15. For details, call 803-328-5540.
New salon opening in Rock Hill
Stylist Mimi Bryant is opening a new salon called “Unique Hair Studio” at 137 E. White St.
Bryant specializes in silk-outs, blow-outs, professional haircuts, steam treatments and smoothing treatments.
For details, call 803-370-2992 or visit styleseat.com/mimibryant.
