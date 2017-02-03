York, Lancaster students receive donations, new hotel debuts in Fort Mill

Continental Tire donated more than $17,000 to public schools in Lancaster, York and Mecklenburg counties in need of supplies for classroom projects.
Continental was able to fully fund all projects in the fitness and wellness category in all three counties.
Some of the items donated included soccer balls, basketball hoops, jump ropes, hula hoops, yoga mats, playground equipment, climbing walls, heart rate monitors, iPads, radios, drum sets, books, tables, printer paper, and electronic scales.
Fort Mill hotel will host ribbon cutting Wednesday
Guests are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the site of the new Courtyard hotel on 1385 Broadcloth Street in Fort Mill.
The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m., and the ribbon cutting will be shortly afterwards. There will be a Grand Opening celebration in April.
The six-story hotel has 129 rooms, and is in the new Kingsley Village. Rates begin at $169 per night.
Allen Tate renovates Rock Hill building, opens site in Indian Land
Allen Tate recently celebrated the renovation of its Rock Hill office on Ebenezer Road.
The firm celebrated Jan. 24 with a food drive for non-perishable donations to benefit the Rock Hill Education Foundation’s “Back the Pack” program.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols and York County Chamber of Commerce President Rob Youngblood were among the attendees.
The office, which underwent a seven-month renovation before reopening in Dec. 2016, is at 1602 Ebenezer Road near Winthrop University.
The firm also held a grand opening celebration at the company’s new Indian Land-Doby’s Bridge office on Jan. 23. The office is in the Cross Creek Shopping Center at 8356 Charlotte Highway, Suite 101, in Indian Land.
Pelican’s Ice pair honored at Greater York Chamber of Commerce gala
Mia and Brian Fattol of Pelican’s Ice were honored the evening of Feb. 3 as the area’s Business People of the Year by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
The honor took place at the Chamber’s annual meeting and gala held at the McCelvey Center in York.
James “Slim” Dickerson was given the William M. Brice Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dickerson Motor Company, Inc. was announced as the Small Business of the Year, while York Electrical Cooperative, LLC was named as the Business of the Year.
Maria Duncan and Alice Smith were respectively named the Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
Want to give blood? Try here
The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood during upcoming donation opportunities in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
There will be donation drives at the following locations.
▪ Rock Hill: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the American Red Cross, 200 Piedmont Boulevard.
▪ Fort Mill: 3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Transformation Church, 8978 Charlotte Highway.
▪ Kershaw Elementary: 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Kershaw Elementary School, 108 North Rollins Drive.
▪ Lancaster: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Freedom Free Will Baptist Church, 1697 North Rocky River Road
▪ Great Falls: 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 6964 Wateree Road
