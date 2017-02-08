LDS women donate 125 quilts to Rock Hill homeless shelter Emily’s House

A group of 135 women and girls came together to create 125 handmade quilts to deliver to Emily’s House, a family-oriented homeless shelter in Rock Hill.
The women were all members of local congregations or wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who have worked on the project since September.
The shelter is named after Emily Elkins, a Rock Hill teen who gained national attention for forgiving the man who stole a donation jar with money for her cancer treatment.
Elkins died in 2015 at age 16.
The women also delivered more than 50 hygiene and crisis kits, and five boxes of canned food to Emily’s father, Paul Elkins, and Pastor Jonathan Pannell of the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, which helps run Emily’s House.
“It was a blessing to be able to participate in this service project together as women,” said Heather Woolley, president of the Gastonia, N.C., LDS Stake Relief Society.
